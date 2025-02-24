Aamir Khan Breaks Silence on Junaid Khan’s Box Office Struggles—Here’s What He Said!

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, celebrated for delivering box office blockbusters like PK, Dangal, and 3 Idiots, has frequently talked about the strong pressure he feels before a film's release. In a prior chat on Koffee with Karan, he confessed to battling with restless evenings, habitually calling his friends for consolation as the uneasiness builds. This time, however, the stress wasn't for his own film—it was for his son Junaid Khan's silver screen debut, Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and directed by Advait Chandan.

Reacting to Loveyapa's box office failure, Aamir candidly shared, “I was ten times more stressed for my son’s film two weeks before its release. I kept questioning myself, ‘Why am I so anxious? It’s not my film—I haven’t acted in it, produced it, or directed it.’ But still, I couldn’t shake off the nerves.” Despite his years of experience with box office highs and lows, he found himself even more affected by Loveyapa's underwhelming performance. Watching his son face a box office setback made Aamir deeply reflective, as he knew firsthand how unpredictable the film industry can be.

Aamir compared his anxiety to that of a parent before their child’s exams—restless, unable to eat properly, and eager to know the results the moment it’s over. Just like a father waiting to ask, “How was your paper?” he constantly checked in on Loveyapa's box office numbers, trying to gauge its performance. He acknowledged that a film’s journey is uncertain and that every actor, whether new or experienced, must navigate their own share of successes and failures.

However, Junaid’s first project was Maharaj, a film that directly premiered on an OTT platform but couldn't make a strong impact. Now, with Loveyapa struggling at the box office as well, many are wondering about his future in Bollywood. However, Aamir himself has seen box office failures before bouncing back with major hits. Fans remain optimistic that Junaid, too, will learn from these early stumbles and eventually shine, proving his potential in the industry just like his father did.