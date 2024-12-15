Alia Bhatt wows fans with video ft star-studded moments from Raj Kapoor’s 100th-anniversary celebration; don't miss

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the entire Kapoor family came together to celebrate 100 years of the legendary Bollywood icon, Raj Kapoor. The nation and the film industry marked the centenary of Raj Kapoor, with Alia and Ranbir playing the perfect hosts for the occasion. On December 15, the actor shared a video, which was a montage of clips from the celebration.

Alia Bhatt, who hosted the event along with husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared a lovely video from the evening. The post read, “Time isn’t measured by days, but by memories. Coming together to celebrate the eternal showman, loved by audiences of all ages and countries - the unparalleled Raj Kapoor. #100YearsOfRajKapoor.”

Check out the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the post. One person wrote, "He’s a legend, and I still hear this song on repeat, What a fantastic way to honor him, kudos to the entire Kapoor family." One fan wrote, "So heartwarming." One fan commented, "Alia is too much proud to be a kapoor's bahu." One fan wrote, "Cute actress, good acting skills. She is not proud, like many, actresses. I like her".

Meanwhile, one fan expressed, "Ranbir Raj Kapoor! The second Showman of Bollywood!". One wrote, "Lovely video and beautiful song, Mukesh voice the best for Raj Kapoor ji." One person commented, "Kudos You both were literally the best hosts."

The video featured moments from her interactions with several guests, including the iconic actress Rekha, Kartik Aaryan, Anu Malik and other prominent figures from the industry.

The entire Kapoor family was also in attendance, with Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Alia Bhatt’s father, the renowned director Mahesh Bhatt, joining the celebration. It was truly a star-studded evening dedicated to honoring one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha with Sharvari. She also has Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and KGF star Yash. He also has Animal Park, Dhoom 4, and Ramayana 2 lined up.

