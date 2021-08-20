Alia unboxes the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Series. Will she Flip or Fold?

Famed Bollywood actress and the nation’s heartthrob unboxes the next generation Galaxy foldable smartphones – The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G!

As the special delivery arrives in a never-before-seen fashion in a drone, Alia eagerly unwraps it and finds a sweet letter from Samsung inviting her to unfold her world with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Will she Flip or Fold? Hold on, this is no regular unboxing video - things just get more interesting!

Since there are two Foldables, the special delivery leaves Alia split! Wondering how’s that even possible? Alia Bhatt with Galaxy Z Flip3 and Alia Bhatt with Galaxy Z Fold3 are the two Alias that we have never seen before! And looks like both of them are having a friendly banter about which Galaxy Foldable is a better pick.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is arguably the thinnest Galaxy Fold yet, with big screens, inside and out! When you fold it, it is a premium smart phone that rocks the classic one-handed hold, and when you unfold it, you will get an expansive tablet-like view that opens new possibilities! Moreover, Alia herself claims that the screen is bigger than her face! Armed with an S Pen, Alia takes multitasking to a different level altogether.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a full-sized smart phone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. From #HandsFreeSelfies to playing music on the large cover screen, Alia seems to have a gala time with Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

As the two Alias continue their banter and even break into a fun dance scene, we see a friend interrupting her. And that’s when we realise that it’s the dual personality of one and only Alia Bhatt that appeared as two "different" Alias!

Such unique features of Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 have left a superstar like Alia Bhatt confused for choices! While she is yet to pick her favourite Galaxy foldable, which one will you choose? Flip or Fold? Go on, unfold new experiences at the comfort of your home with the all-new AR unboxing of Galaxy Z Series. Experience now

https://www.samsungindiamarketing.com/Promotions/AR/Experience/index.html?source=twitter