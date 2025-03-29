Sikandar: Sanjay Dutt predicts ‘chote bhai’ Salman Khan starrer to be ‘super hit’; promises ‘tashan’ with their next collaboration

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a great friendship and never fail to set bromance goals. Recently, the former confirmed their onscreen reunion in an action flick, much to the delight of the fans. Now, Sanjay has promised ‘tashan’ with their upcoming collaboration. He also predicted Salman’s Sikandar will be a ‘super hit.’

Today, March 29, 2025, Sanjay Dutt attended the trailer launch of his horror comedy film The Bhootnii in Mumbai. At the event, he was asked about his reaction to the trailer of his close friend Salman Khan’s next movie Sikandar.

The actor called it a ‘superhit’ trailer and opened up about his bond with Salman. Sanju Baba revealed that Salman was his little brother and he always prayed for him. “Aur Bhagwan ne usko bahut diya hai, ab yeh bhi super hit picture hogi (And God has given him a lot; now this too will be a super hit movie),” he added.

Talking about his upcoming project with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt said, “Hum do bhai mil ke… aapne Saajan dekh liya, aapne Chal Mere Bhai dekh li, abhi dono mein tashan dekh lijiye (Us brothers together… you have seen Saajan, you have seen Chal Mere Bhai, now see our swag).”

Expressing his excitement about working with Salman after a long time, he continued, “Action picture hai, and I’m very, very excited and very happy ki main apne chote bhai ke saath kaam kar raha hoon 25 saal ke baad (It's an action film, and I'm very, very excited and very happy that I'm working with my younger brother after 25 years).”

Alongside Sanjay Dutt, The Bhootnii also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the trailer of the film will be launched on March 29. It will also be shown alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie Sikandar in theaters.

Salman and Rashmika are working with each other for the first time in the AR Murugadoss film. Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Anjini Dhawan are also part of the cast. Sikandar releases tomorrow, March 30.