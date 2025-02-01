Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, Vedang Raina are way too excited for Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan; we have PROOF

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much awaited romantic comedy Nadaaniyan has officially been announced. The first look poster has been unveiled and it has received a lot of love from their friends and family in the industry. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Vedang Raina expressed their immense excitement for the movie.

Today, February 1, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Nadaaniyan shared the first look poster featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on their social media platforms. Soon after, Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories and said, “I can’t wait for this one!!!! Pop corn high school romance after soooo long!!! Young hot fresh spicy @khushikapoor @_iak_ @shaunagautam.”

Janhvi’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya cheered for Khushi, exclaiming, “Wooooooo @khushikapoor,” accompanied by multiple heart-eye emojis.

Khushi Kapoor’s rumored beau Vedang Raina showcased his support with clap emojis and red hearts.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Vedang Raina's stories for Nadaaniyan:

Ananya Panday also shared the announcement on her Stories and gave a shoutout to director Shauna Gautam. She wrote, “The bestest girl has to make the cutest movie right??? so excited for you @shaunagautam.”

Expressing her excitement for Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya stated, “Can’t wait to see you two, Khushu and Iggy.”

Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan couldn’t contain her pride. She said, “Time to shine. Oh my darling brother of mine.”

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan's stories:

Earlier today, Karan Johar dropped the announcement of Nadaaniyan. In the poster, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were seen sitting on the ground and holding each other in an embrace. The caption read, “Every love story, has thodi si nadaani (a little bit of foolishness). #Nadaaniyan - Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan & starring Khushi Kapoor! Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Have a look!

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix. However, the release date is yet to be announced.