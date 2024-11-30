Sushmita Sen dancing with daughter Renee under the sky is the best sight on internet today; fans call her ‘super duper strong woman’

Sushmita Sen has always won hearts with her acting skills, beauty, elegance, and strength, which she has showcased while raising her daughters, Renee and Alisah. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of dancing gracefully with her elder daughter Renee under a calm night sky, creating a magical moment. The duo's strong bond and flawless dance moves won the hearts of netizens.

In the video, Sushmita Sen looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black dress with subtle makeup and open tresses. She danced and coordinated flawlessly with her elder daughter Renee Sen who kept it comfy and cozy in a grey night suit tied back in a bun. Together, their dance and gorgeous bond reflected how important it is to cherish every moment in life.

Take a look:

She captioned the video, writing, "When we get the chance to sit it out or dance… WE DANCE. @reneesen47 (my most favorite dancing partner) 'Follow your feet, not the steps.'" She added hashtags like #sharing, #us, #happyweekend, and #happydancing, along with her signature words #duggadugga.

Netizens loved the video featuring the mother-daughter duo's personal yet happy moments. The Main Hoona Na actress's fans immediately shared their praise for the actress and her daughter. Also, they admired the former beauty queen's strength and hard work in raising her daughters.

One fan wrote, "I love how you have your essence intact even after being everyone's favorite till now." Another netizen penned, "You are a super duper strong woman, ma'am." Moreover, a fan even mentioned how Sushmita was setting mother goals and commented, "The relationship I want with my kids."

For those unaware, Sushmita Sen adopted her two daughters, Renee Sen, in 2000, and after a decade, she adopted her second daughter, Alisah. The actress was just 24 years old when she adopted her elder daughter, Renee who made her acting debut in a short film in 2021. Sen has always expressed her happiness and pride in being a mother to her daughters and often shares glimpses of heartfelt moments spent with them and her fans on social media.

