Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse and it has beautiful connection to SRK, Aamir Khan, Big B

It was just a couple of days back that Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, opened up about her breast cancer relapse after 7 years. After expressing gratitude towards her fans and followers for their prayers, the author-filmmaker recently chronicled her day at the hospital in three slides, each with perfect songs.

On Friday, April 11, Tahira Kashyap painted a picture from her visit to the hospital for scanning and imaging. The post was captioned, "Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected! #HospitalChronicles (Read each one with its music piece)"

In the first slide, she added Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho song played by her doctor to make the mood lighter while she lay down and was ready to undergo surgery. While she obliged her doctor’s gesture, she requested him to stop the song.

In the next slide, she revealed that after being taken to the OT, she saw the tools being adjusted on the plate. She mentioned that when her anesthesiologist asked her the song she would like to listen to before "knock out", she revealed her choice.

Keeping up with her witty trademark style, she noted all the tools that were coming and being prepped in the trays, and the only song that played in her head was Chakku Chhuriyan Tez Kara Lo from Amitabh Bachchan's movie Zanjeer.

The post concluded with a third slide that had Aamir Khan’s Pehla Nasha song in the background as she remembered her conversation with a 70-year-old lady. After the surgery, she was asked to take a few rounds around the corridor.

"Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients choice of consuming news. This 70 year old lady with her room's door ajar was keenly listening to an actor's love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi!' I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!" she wrote.

Tahira Kashyap made her directorial debut last year with Prime Video’s slice-of-life film Sharmajee Ki Beti.

