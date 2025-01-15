Azaad: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's debut movie's first-day tickets to be available at special price; here's all you need to know
Azaad is all set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025, and now there’s a special surprise for fans, as the makers have revealed a special first-day ticket price for the movie.
Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn, are set to make their Bollywood debut in Azaad, which will be released on Friday, January 17. Advance bookings for the film are now available, and in celebration of Cinema Lovers Day, tickets are priced at just Rs 99. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
According to Free Press Journal, as a special treat to the audience, coinciding with Cinema Lovers Day, the makers have revealed that tickets for Azaad will be available for just Rs 99 on its first day of release.
The post read, "Book your tickets now and immerse yourself in a saga of unbreakable friendship and loyalty. Advance booking open now!"
See here:
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is an emotional journey that delves into the powerful bond between humans and animals. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film tells a heartfelt story of love, loyalty, and courage, with a gripping narrative and stunning cinematic execution that is sure to leave a lasting impact.
The makers recently unveiled the captivating trailer, which features debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, whose performances have already received an enthusiastic response following the teaser release. Actress Diana Penty makes a brief appearance as Ajay Devgn's love interest, adding intrigue to the trailer. The fresh chemistry between Aaman and Rasha shines through, drawing the audience in.
The film's track, Uyi Amma, was recently released, showcasing Rasha Thadani's electrifying dance moves as she takes over the dance floor.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad combines thrilling action with emotional depth. Filled with themes of love, loyalty, and bravery, the film will be offering a cinematic experience unlike any other.
