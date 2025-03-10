Dhanashree Verma drops cryptic post about ‘blaming women’ amid Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash stirring social media for attending CT 2025 final together

Celebrity couple Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines ever since reports of their divorces spread like wildfire. People speculated truth in the rumors after Verma was spotted alone at the airport. Moreover, Chahal was seen watching the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025 Final with RJ Mahvash. Amid all this, the choreographer dropped a cryptic note about ‘blaming women’.

On March 10, 2025, Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a note which read, “Blaming women is always in fashion.” Her note comes at the time when Yuzvendra Chahal is stirring social media after he was spotted watching the Champions Trophy 2025 Finals in Dubai with RJ Mahvash.

Dhanashree Verma’s cryptic post:

After rumors of them parting ways blew up, Verma took to her social media and broke silence for the first time. In her lengthy note, she stated that the past few days have been incredibly tough for her and her family. "What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," she expressed.

Dhanashree added, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."

Last month, reports suggested that the couple is finally divorced. Amid rumors of Verma getting Rs 60 crores as alimony, her family issued a statement expressing their anger. According to the Bombay Times, the official statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever."

It was also claimed that they were living separately for 18 months. For the unknown, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got married in a private ceremony in December 2020.

