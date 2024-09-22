Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt to headline love saga; Anees Bazmee on Singham 3 vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clash and more

This week had a ride to enjoy. So many things took place in Tinseltown including some good and bads. In case you missed anything, we got you covered. With Pinkvilla spilling some exclusive scoops from showbiz to The Legend of Maula Jatt confirming its India arrival, here’s a run through some of the big stories that made the headlines this week. Read on.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:-

1. EXCLUSIVE: After Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt to feature in a love story

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt is keen to do a love story after action and drama-heavy films like Jigra, Love And War, and Alpha. According to sources close to the development, “Alia has identified a script for her next after Love And War, and she is looking to produce and act in the film. It’s an out-and-out love story, and Alia’s heart at the moment is on the aforementioned script.” Read the full scoop here!

2. EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee hopes people watch both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again: ‘It's a festive season and there is enough appetite’

While some rumor spreaders did overtime trying to underline a rift between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again; Anees Bazmee spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and said, “As a lover of cinema, I hope people watch both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again on the big screen. It's a festive season and there is enough appetite to consume both films….” Read his entire statement by clicking here!

3. EXCLUSIVE: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar to direct a big-budget web series for Netflix

After curating content for the big screen, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karan Johar is all set to make his OTT debut with a big-budget web series for Netflix. According to sources privy to the development, it is a subject close to Karan's heart and will be spearheaded by celebrated female stars of Indian Cinema. The script is locked and the vision is to take it on the floor in the first quarter of 2025. Read the entire story here!

4. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to treat Indian fans; film to release on THIS date

After struggling for the longest time to get a release way in India, The Legend of Maula Jatt has finally managed to get a release date on October 2, 2024. Following its initial global release on October 13, 2022, nearly two years ago, the film will now be shown in the Punjab state of India. Fawad Khan stars as Maula Jatt, with Mahira Khan playing his love interest, Mukkho. Click here to learn more!

5. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer untitled film on ‘love, likes’ officially announced; to release on this date

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com was officially announced with a release date being decided on February 7, 2025. The text on the post read, "Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes & everything in between". Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios. Tap here for elaborative details.

6. Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas in ICU after a serious car accident; Report

Preeti Jhangiani's husband, Parvin Dabas, met with a road accident on September 21. Reports indicate that the actor has been hospitalized in the ICU following the incident where he was driving the car himself. The family’s official statement read, “We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning." Read the entire story here!

7. Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya dies at 87

Playback singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya's father, Vipin Reshammiya, has passed away. The late music director and producer left for his heavenly abode on September 18 (Wednesday) at 8:30 pm. He was 87. Vipin was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Himesh's father was reportedly struggling with breathing issues and age-related health problems. Click to read the entire story!

These were the top 7 newsmakers of the week and a new week is awaiting us with a lot of exciting developments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we get on our toes to bring you the juiciest and spiciest scoops from showbiz at the earliest.

