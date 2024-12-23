Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's teaser release date to Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan attending Aaradhya's school function together and more

Just like every other week, Pinkvilla is back with a quick recap of all the big updates in B-town. From the teaser release date of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attending their daughter Aaradhya’s school’s annual function together, a lot has happened in the past week.

Here are the top 8 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser to drop on actor’s birthday

An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss are all set to give a major surprise to Salman Khan’s fans on his birthday, i.e., December 27, 2024.

According to sources close to the development, a special teaser has been cut and is presently being edited for a launch on Salman Khan’s birthday. “The audience can expect scale and action, along with the promise of entertainment with this specially curated Sikandar teaser for SK’s birthday,” stated the insider, adding that the first look poster of Khan will also be launched on the superstar’s 59th birthday

2. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan attend Aaradhya’s annual function

Dhirubhai Ambani International School hosted its annual function, which several Bollywood celebs attended. To watch their daughter Aaradhya, perform on stage, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended the event together. The celebs were joined by Amitabh Bachchan and the actress’ mother, Vrinda Rai.

3. Shah Rukh Khan records son AbRam Khan's performance at his school event

On day one of DAIS's annual function, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan. In a viral clip, SRK was seen proudly recording his son AbRam Khan's performance as he shared the stage with Aaradhya Bachchan. The Archies debutant also cheered loudly for her little brother.

4. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine tops Barack Obama's favorite movies of 2024 list

Former US President Barack Obama recently shared his favorite movies of 2024, and guess what, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light earned the top position in the list, followed by Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Dìdi, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.

5. Are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifting to London soon?

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli's ex-coach Rajkumar Sharma confirmed that the cricketer is moving to London with Anushka Sharma and their kids, Vamika and Akaay. He stated, "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket."

6. Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon get into a heated controversy

During his Indore concert, Diljit Dosanjh extended his heartfelt wishes to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla ahead of their musical tour. But on December 21, the Brown Munde singer paused his Chandigarh and responded to Dosanjh's statement.

From the stage, Dhillon asked Diljit to first unblock him on Instagram and then talk to him. Soon after, Diljit shared screenshots proving he never blocked AP, after which the latter shared screen recordings to prove his claims.

7. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host their son Taimur Ali Khan's 8th birthday

A couple of days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted their son Taimur Ali Khan's 8th birthday. Bebo also took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of a football-themed special return gift for the guests. The gala was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karan Johar's kids, Roohi and Yash, among others.

8. Did you know Diljit Dosanjh was supposed to play Priyanka Chopra's husband in a film?

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently revealed that Diljit Dosanjh was supposed to play Priyanka Chopra's husband in a film. Boney Kapoor further shared, "When I used to speak to her, she said, 'I have the script next to me, and every night I think of this and imagine myself.'"

