Vanvaas Opening Weekend India Box Office: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma-led nets a little under Rs 3 crore in three days

Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, recorded a dull weekend at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial family emotional drama couldn't lure the audience much.

Vanvaas takes an underwhelming start; mints Rs 2.80 crore in opening weekend

Made on a mid-budget under the production of Zee Studios, Vanvaas was expected to emerge as the new breeze of fresh air amid the release of multiple mass action movies these days. However, the movie couldn't strike a chord with the audience and ended up doing an underwhelming business in its opening weekend.

Opened with Rs 65 lakh, the family drama grew slightly on the 2nd day and collected around Rs 1 crore. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 1.15 crore to the tally on its 3rd day, taking the total cume to Rs 2.80 crore net at the Indian box office.

Vanvaas continues to struggle; might do well during OTT release

The Anil Sharma directorial is getting average response from the audience, which is a major setback for its box office performance. Such small-budget movies are devoid of star power and can only shine at the box office on their merits. Had Vanvaas opened to encouraging word-of-mouth, the picture could have been different.

The movie will face another major challenge from Christmas Day onwards in the name of Baby John. Though the fate of Vanvaas is already sealed, it still has the potential to work during its digital release.

Day-Wise box office collections of Vanvaas:

Advertisement

Day Net Box Office Collection 1 Rs 65 lakh 2 Rs 1 crore 3 Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 2.80 crore

Watch Vanvaas Trailer

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a widower suffering from dementia who lives in Shimla with his three grown children. After his children abandon him in Varanasi under the pretense of his death by drowning in the Ganges, Deepak wanders, all disoriented. He encounters Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a local orphan and petty thief.

Initially, Veeru exploits Deepak, but soon, he realizes the gravity of the situation when he learns about the plight of many abandoned elderly people in Varanasi. After an attempt to send Deepak to what he believes is an ashram in Vishakapatnam, Veeru's girlfriend, Mina (Simrat Kaur), reveals that it's a fraudulent setup for kidney theft.

The narrative follows Veeru, Mina, and others as they strive to save Deepak, take him back home to Shimla, confront his disrespectful children, and seek justice.

Vanvaas in Cinemas

You can watch Vanvaas at a theater near you now. Are you planning to watch the family drama in theaters? Do let us know.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.