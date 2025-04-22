Bollywood Newswrap, April 22: Love & War release date reportedly pushed; Kriti Sanon frontrunner for Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and more

Missed out on today’s entertainment buzz? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From Kriti Sanon emerging as the frontrunner in Ranveer Singh's Don 3 to the reported delay in the release date of Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, here’s a quick roundup of the biggest Bollywood headlines of the day

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 22, 2025:

1. Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara officially announced; release date and female lead revealed

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, is all set to make his big-screen debut with the newly announced film Saiyaara! Reports last year had already hinted at Ahaan stepping into Bollywood with a Mohit Suri directorial under the Yash Raj Films banner, helmed by Aditya Chopra.

2. Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look as ‘icchadhaari naag’ in Karan Johar’s creature-comedy is never seen before

After the success of Tu Meri Main Tera, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are teaming up once again for their next venture, Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. The makers recently unveiled the first look of Aaryan from this upcoming creature-comedy, also confirming that the film is slated for release on August 14, 2026.

3. Love & War: Fans will have to wait longer than expected for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga’s release

Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, has generated tremendous excitement among fans. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the epic romantic drama was originally slated for release on March 20, 2026. However, a recent report suggests the film’s release may be delayed due to ongoing shooting schedules. .

4. EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon frontrunner for Don 3 with Ranveer Singh

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, marks Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director after more than a decade. Initially, Kiara Advani was finalized as the female lead in this high-energy action flick. However, she had to step away from the project due to her pregnancy. According to a Pinkvilla exclusive, Kriti Sanon is now the top choice to replace her in the film.

5. ‘Didn’t do justice’: Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt opens up on Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt, recently voiced her reservations about the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie Sanju. While she recognized the film's influence, she felt it failed to truly capture the essence of Sanjay Dutt’s life. Priya also raised concerns about the absence of their parents and other family members in the narrative.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

