‘Didn’t do justice’: Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt opens up on Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju; questions why ‘family and parents’ were missing in biopic

Sanju, the biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, was both a critical and commercial hit. However, Priya Dutt, the actor's sister, recently expressed her concerns about the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While she acknowledged the film's impact, she felt that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer "didn’t do justice to Sanjay Dutt’s story" and also questioned why his parents and family were missing in the biopic.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Priya Dutt shared that she felt the film didn't truly capture the essence of a biopic, particularly due to its focus on a single friend (played by Vicky Kaushal), who, in her view, was a combination of several individuals from Sanjay Dutt's life. She also expressed her curiosity as to why the film didn't explore more deeply the role of the family and the influence of their parents.

Speaking about her concerns, Priya mentioned, "I felt that the movie didn’t do justice to my mother or my father. There was much more that could have been explored. Even the father-son relationship could have been depicted in a deeper way. I believe a lot more could have been shown."

Priya Dutt shared that she had considered speaking to director Rajkumar Hirani but ultimately chose not to. She expressed that Sanju seemed to focus solely on her brother's story, leaving out significant elements of his life.

She mentioned that while she was tempted to call him, she believed the filmmakers had a different vision in mind. According to her, the film's primary focus was on Sanjay, which she understood, but it felt somewhat exaggerated, almost like a caricature.

Priya also noted that the filmmakers might have combined too many characters and that the movie wasn't what she had anticipated. She felt it leaned more toward entertainment, though she praised Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Sanjay, calling it excellent.

However, she added that the film didn’t truly feel like a biopic and only highlighted certain aspects of Sanjay’s life, missing the deeper intensity she had hoped for.

Sanju is a 2018 film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role, and the film showed Sanjay’s struggles with drugs, legal issues, and his bond with his father.

