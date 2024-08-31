Bollywood Newswrap, August 31: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to have baby boy? Rajkummar Rao DROPS first-look poster of Maalik on his birthday

August finally comes to an end, and we can't help but share fresh updates on major happenings on August 31. Pinkvilla presents today's top Bollywood news, ranging from a report of Deepika Padukone having a baby boy to Rajkummar Rao dropping his first look poster of Maalik on his birthday.

Let's check them out and more.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to have a baby boy?

Deepika Padukone is embracing the pregnancy phase these days. The mom-to-be will welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh in September 2024. Recently, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda revealed the gender of Deepveer's soon-to-be-born baby. Veena spilled the beans that the couple is going to have a boy.

In an interview with Pinkvilla's sister channel, Hindi Rush, Veena recalled her meetings with Ranveer at Ram Charan and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant weddings and how they hugged each other. "Singh jokingly said, "I also want a little Mehendi," and hugged. I also congratulated him saying, “Beta aane wala hai (a son is coming)”.”

2. Rajkummar Rao dropped a first-look poster of Maalik on his birthday

Rajkummar Rao, who is basking in the success of Stree 2, will be next seen in an upcoming film, Maalik. On the occasion of his birthday on Saturday, Rajkummar posted the first-look poster of Maalik on social media.

In the poster, the Stree star looks intense while holding the gun. He is standing on the top of a jeep. The actor is sporting a white shirt and pants. The tag line read, “Paida nahi hue to kya, ban toh sakte hain.” While announcing that the shoot has begun, Rajkummar captioned his post as, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai…."

3. Javed Akhtar to write a film for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar was recently asked if Ranbir Kapoor will never be a star like Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview with Indian Express, Javed expressed his views on how today's 'angry young man' went out of the scene.

Referring to Big B's roles as an 'angry young man' in films, Javed shared that he had pain behind his anger. The screenwriter expressed that there is no hurt but anger left, which is "crude."

He added that in today's times, there aren't great characters for great stars. Reacting to if Ranbir won't be able to match Big B's stardom after Animal, the screenwriter-lyricist denied it, saying that he may write a film for him.

4. Deepika Padukone to deliver her baby on THIS date

Good news will soon knock on the door of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, as her delivery is approaching in September. According to News18 Showsha, Deepika will reportedly welcome her baby on September 28.

The portal's source denied rumors of Deepika planning her delivery in London. "If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay," the source stated.

5. Ali Abbas Zafar to collaborate with the YRF after the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's debacle?

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously collaborated with Yash Raj Films for movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, is joining hands with the banner again. This comes after the failure of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office this year.

A source told Variety that it would be Zafar's homecoming to "alma mater." The upcoming projects will be theatrical releases. "The two haven't yet locked the projects that Ali will now direct at YRF. But we can confirm that these will be original theatrical projects," the source said.

