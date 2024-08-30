Bollywood Newswrap, August 30: Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari drop first pic from Kashmir schedule; Zoya Akhtar gives major update on Jee Le Zaraa

Get ready for the scoop as Pinkvilla is back to provide you with the latest updates in Bollywood that took place on Friday. August 30 was full of major developments in B-Town. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is producing Jee Le Zaraa, provided a big update about Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif's upcoming road trip film. Meanwhile, Alia teased her fans with a brand-new picture from Alpha's sets along with co-star Sharvari. Wait, there's more.

1. Zoya Akhtar dropped a major update on Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, is one of the most anticipated films to be announced in recent times. The makers have been delaying the project for some time now. Zoya Akhtar, who is producing the road-trip film, has dropped a major update about the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt starrer.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Zoya shared that the delay is due to the struggle over aligning the dates of PeeCee, Katrina, and Alia with Farhan. She said, "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates."

2. Kartik Aaryan leased out his Juhu apartment for Rs 17.4 crore

Buzz is that Kartik Aaryan has rented out his luxurious apartment in Juhu. According to Square Yards, the apartment is priced at a whopping Rs 17.4 crore and is rented at Rs 4.5 lakh per month. As per the property documents accessed by the website, the lease agreement had a stamp duty of Rs 42,500.

Co-owned by Kartik and his mom, Mala Tiwari, the property is situated in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai. It covers an area of 1,912 square feet.

3. Kartik Aaryan shared a big update about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s teaser

Kartik Aaryan, who is returning as Roohi Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, has shared an update about the teaser. During a recent summit at News18, Kartik announced that the teaser would come in a few days. The post-production is in progress.

“The film is releasing on Diwali, so now I am just excited. Can’t talk much about it, but its teaser has come out really very well,” the Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 actor said.

4. Alpha star Alia Bhatt dropped first pic with Sharvari from the Kashmir schedule

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are collaborating for Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movie, Alpha. The actresses are currently shooting in Kashmir. On August 30, Alia posted the first picture of herself with her Alpha co-star Sharvari from the Kashmir schedule on Instagram.

In the picture, Alia and Sharvari can be seen making a heart using their hands in the air. They are facing their backs towards the camera. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “Love, ALPHA.”

5. Bad Newz released on Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s film, Bad Newz, has been released on OTT. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting today. This is to note that Anand Tiwari’s directorial isn’t free to watch. The audience will have to pay the rent of Rs 349 to watch Bad Newz on the OTT platform.

“Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started,” the streaming device platform stated. Produced by Karan Johar, Bad Newz hit the screens on July 19 this year.

