Bollywood Newswrap, December 14: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ outing in Jeddah; Rekha hugs Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda

Today, December 14, 2024, was a happening day in the film industry with many updates and stories coming in. If you missed out on anything, check this newswrap for all the major headlines of the day. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ outing in Jeddah to Rekha hugging Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, here’s what happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 14, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desert adventure in Saudi Arabia

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently in Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress shared some glimpses of their desert adventure. They enjoyed an ATV ride and posed with a camel.

PC also dropped some pictures from their night out. She posed with Nick in an elevator, wearing a red dress and her husband’s bow tie. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “More days like these please.”

2. Rekha and Agastya Nanda’s sweet interaction

Many Bollywood celebrities graced the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary star Raj Kapoor yesterday. There, Rekha met Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and gave him a warm hug. Agastya was seen folding his hands in front of her.

3. Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as she drops PIC from Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration

The entire Kapoor family came together to pay tribute to the late Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from the red carpet of the event in which she was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Sharing this family moment, Neetu got emotional and remembered her husband. She wrote, “Missed you, kapoor Saab #rishikapoor.”

