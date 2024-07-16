Bollywood Newswrap, July 16: Vicky Kaushal's love-filled birthday post for Katrina Kaif; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal pose for new maternity PICS

The Bollywood industry was graced by several entertainment news from July 16. As we welcome a new day, let's revisit today's top headliners, such as Vicky Kaushal, dropping a romantic birthday post for his wife Katrina Kaif, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal posing for new maternity pictures, and more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 16, 2024

1. Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for his wife Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif turned a year older on July 16, and to wish her, Vicky Kaushal made a love-filled post. Dropping several unseen pictures with his wife and actress, the Bad Newz actor penned, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

2. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose for maternity pictures

Ahead of embracing parenthood, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal posed for new maternity pictures. Sharing the pictures, she penned, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

3. Makers of Kill issue statement over film's remake rights

Kill's makers issued a statement over Lakshya starrer's remake rights amid the ongoing speculation about the film's Indian remakes.

The statement read, "Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet" and captioned the post, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL."

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Raha visit under-construction house

Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha were seen visiting and inspecting the construction of their house. Videos of the father-daughter duo visiting the sight went viral on social media.

5. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s 27 seconds of kiss in Bad Newz gets censored by CBFC

Bollywood Hungama reported that CBFC's Examining Committee censored three scenes involving kissing between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz. Rather than cutting frames, the CBFC required the 'visual of lip-lock' to be modified.

