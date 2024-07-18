Bollywood Newswrap, July 18: Priyanka Chopra gets love-filled birthday wish from Nick Jonas; Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya part ways

On the eighteenth day of July 2024, Bollywood was buzzing with a lot of exciting news. The top headliners include news such as Nick Jonas dropping a lovely birthday post for his wife Priyanka Chopra, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announcing the separation, and many more. Let's revisit today's hot news before welcoming a new day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 18, 2024

1. Priyanka Chopra gets a romantic birthday wish from Nick Jonas

Today, July 18, Priyanka Chopra turned a year older. Her singer-husband Nick Jonas dropped three pictures of her wife to wish her a happy birthday. One of the pictures also shows the couple kissing. Sharing the pictures, he penned, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

2. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya part ways

After four years of togetherness, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his now ex-wife Natasa Stankovic decided to separate their ways. In an official statement, the ex-couple wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.”

The note further read, "We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Advertisement

3. Stree 2 trailer released

After a long wait, the makers have finally released the trailer of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The 2-minute and 54-second-long trailer reintroduces the iconic Chanderi gang and a chilling new adversary, Sarkata. Apart from the lead actors, Tamannaah Bhatia's cameo appearance built up anticipation for the movie. The movie will be released on August 15.

4. Janhvi Kapoor is hospitalized due to food poisoning

Janhvi Kapoor had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai because she was suffering from severe food poisoning as per NDTV. Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the actress will be discharged tomorrow, July 19 while ETimes reported that Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor confirmed the news and said that her condition is better now.

5. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli make first appearance with son Akaay in London

The power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying their quality time in London with their little kids Vamika and Akaay. Amid this, a fan page of the cricketer posted a video featuring Anushka and Virat with their newborn son, Akaay. In the video, the trio is seen outside a flower shop buying flowers while Kohli is holding his little one in his arms and his wife stands beside him.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's fitness routine that can help you get a toned body like her