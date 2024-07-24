Bollywood Newswrap, July 24: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's unseen viral PIC; Hardik Pandya's priceless reactions to Natasa Stankovic's post

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing together in a viral unseen picture to Hardik Pandya reacting to his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's latest post featuring their son Agastya from Serbia, a lot happened on July 24 that is hard to miss. As a new day is upcoming, let's revisit today's hot headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 24, 2024

1. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's unseen picture

A set of unseen photographs of the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral on social media. In the pictures shared on a fan page, the couple can be seen posing together with bright smiles on their faces. In the snap, Virat held his beloved wife close and it received a lot of love from fans.

2. Natasa Stankovic's latest post ft. son Agastya receives reactions from Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation after 4 years of togetherness. The actress and model is currently in her hometown Serbia with her son Agastya. Giving a peek into her life lately, Natasa shared a series of pictures enjoying her day out with her son in an adventure theme park. Reacting to her post, Hardik Pandya shared a red heart and in another comment, he used a nazar amulet, heart-eye, and fantastic hand emojis.

Advertisement

3. Shraddha Kapoor praises her Stree 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia

At the launch event of Stree 2's new song Aaj Ki Raat, Shraddha Kapoor heaped praise on her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. Kapoor said, "She is an amazing actress. Jab wo aati hai aur dance karti hai na, tabaahi mak jaati hai." (Whenever she comes and dances, she sets the stage on fire)

Talking about her collaboration with Tamannaah, Shraddha further added, "She is absolutely amazing. You are a brilliant actor, you're so gorgeous, you perform well, you dance incredibly well." She also said that how Hema Malini performed in Sholay and it became iconic, Tamannaah is also one of a kind.

4. Salman Khan reacts to house firing case

In a recent statement, Salman Khan revealed how he heard a cracker-like sound when unidentified gunmen shot at his Galaxy Apartment. He shared, “There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learned that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony. I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack.”

Advertisement

5. Mukesh Chhabra talks about Sushant Singh Rajput on Dil Bechara's 4th anniversary

Dil Bechara starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi completed 4 years of release. The seasoned casting director Mukesh Chhabra exclusively told Pinkvilla, “As we celebrate four years since the release of Dil Bechara, I am overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. This film, my first as a director, holds an incredibly special place in my heart. It’s not just about the cinematic journey but the deep, personal connections formed along the way.”

He continued, “Sushant Singh Rajput, with his talent and spirit, made this project unforgettable. He brought life to the film and his presence will forever be cherished. Sushant will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know his legacy continues to inspire many.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's nutritionist says actress takes 'two meals a day' and 'sticks to ghar ka khaana'; adds 'she loves Ayurveda'