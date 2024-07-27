Bollywood Newswrap, July 27: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant won't host post-wedding party at London's Stoke Park; Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti enjoys Indian meal

The Bollywood industry witnessed a lot of exciting news today, July 27, which is unmissable. The top headliners include news like London's Stoke Park hotel clarifying that Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant are not hosting the post-wedding party, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti enjoying an Indian meal, and more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 27, 2024

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant to not host post-wedding party at London's Stoke Park hotel

London's Stoke Park hotel brushed off the reports of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant hosting their post-wedding party at the hotel and clarified that it will not host any wedding events at its estate this summer.

A part of the post read, "At Stoke Park, we don’t usually comment on private matters, but in light of the recent media speculation and in the interest of accuracy, we’d like to clarify that there are no wedding celebrations planned at the estate this summer."

2. Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti enjoys Indian meal

Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable picture of her daughter Malti enjoying an Indian meal. In the photo, Malti is seen relishing a unique dish as she is seen eating a mortadella wrapped inside a roti.

3. Ranbir Kapoor reveals he does not want to hurt Alia Bhatt and Raha

Speaking to Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he does not want to hurt his wife, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. He said, "I wouldn't want my woman to be with somebody else, so I won't be able to accept that so it's only fair that the same person expects the same from me. I don't want to hurt the person I love, don't want to hurt Alia and my daughter, so I would definitely not do anything which ever make them question me."

4. Triptii Dimri talks about Animal Park

In an interview with Variety, Triptii Dimri opened up about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park. She shared, “For now, honestly, I’m as clueless as the audience is; I don’t know when it will start or what’s the story; I just know that it’s going to happen, when I don’t know."

5. Ranveer Singh makes official announcement of his next with Aditya Dhar

Taking to their Instagram handles, the entire team of the film dropped a picture to announce this action thriller. Ranveer Singh dropped a collage of all the actors, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, in black and white to make this official announcement.

