Bollywood Newswrap, July 9: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 4 is on cards; Sonakshi Sinha drops new pics from wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

As we bid goodbye to July 9, let's revisit today's top headliners that took place in the entertainment industry. From the possibility of Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 4 to Sonakshi Sinha sharing new wedding pictures with Zaheer Iqbal, and many more news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 9, 2024

1. Mirzapur 4 is on the cards

Sherrnavaz Sam Jijina, who played Shabnam in Mirzapur 3 told News18 that season 4 is in progress and hinted that it wouldn't be long before its release. She further mentioned that It will happen super soon as the writing is ongoing, and the makers are working on it. She added, "I'm sure they'll again come up with something that has a lot of shock value."

2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's new wedding pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of heartwarming pictures from her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. The post features beautiful moments from the wedding and also them preparing for the big day. The descriptions for each picture written by Sonakshi were too perfect to miss.

3. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event

India Today exclusively learned that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 will be graced by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others. On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi will perform on July 12 and 13.

4. Meghna Gulzar drops family picture ft. parents Rakhee-Gulzar

Taking to her Instagram account, Meghna Gulzar dropped a family picture. In the image, we can see Rakhee and Gulzar having a beautiful time with the family as they relish the monsoon season having tasty snacks. Sharing the picture, Meghna wrote, "Samose, chai aur baarish…Bliss!"

5. Luv Sinha drops post to wish parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha on wedding anniversary

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv shared a family picture featuring parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha, and brother Kussh Sinha to extend heartfelt wishes to their parents on their wedding anniversary. However, the family picture did not include their sister.

