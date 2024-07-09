Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple's Shubh Aashirwad event guest list features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more

The industry is gearing up for the biggest wedding as Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, on July 12.

Their wedding schedule includes a Shubh Aashirwad that will take place on July 13. Now, a report disclosed the guest list for the event.

Bollywood celebs to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event

India Today exclusively got access to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad card. The event that will take place on July 13 will be graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

On the card, it can be seen the date of the event and it will start from 6 pm onwards at the Jio World Centre. The dress code for the ceremony is Indian Formal. In the card, it is also written, "We kindly request the attendance at the Shubh Aashirwad event be limited to guests aged 14 and above. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Speaking about the guest list, the report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others will be present.

The list also features political leaders such as the Thackeray family, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

We exclusively learned that Indian composer and musician Pritam Chakraborty and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi are set to perform on July 12 and 13 in the celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

At the Sangeet ceremony on July 5, which took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, and others attended in style.

Meanwhile, Radhika and Anant will tie the knot on July 12, while there is an event of Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings on July 13. On the other hand, the wedding reception will take place on July 14.

