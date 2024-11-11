Bollywood Newswrap, November 11, 2024: Salman Khan’s PIC from Sikandar’s shoot goes viral, Parineeti Chopra's ‘filmy’ birthday wish for hubby Raghav Chadha and more

Hey Bollywood fans, feeling like you missed out on today’s big news? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From Salman Khan’s viral pic with Bigg Boss contestant Arun Mashettey on the Sikandar set to Parineeti Chopra’s ‘filmy’ birthday wish for husband Raghav Chadha, and more — here’s your roundup of today’s top Bollywood stories!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 11, 2024

1. Salman Khan poses with Arun Mashettey at Falaknuma Palace during Sikandar’s shoot

Salman Khan has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. A picture from the sets has surfaced online, featuring Salman in a stylish navy blue t-shirt and gray pants, posing with Bigg Boss contestant Arun Mashettey and his wife, with the stunning Falaknuma Palace in the background. Arun shared the photo on Instagram, alongside a vlog where he mentioned shooting for Sikandar without revealing details.

2. Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya wish Boney on his birthday

On November 11, 2024, Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday with warm wishes from his daughter Khushi Kapoor. She shared a childhood photo and called him ‘the best dad ever’, expressing her love through a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories. She also posted a sweet picture of her dad holding her as a child with a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, joined in the celebrations, sharing a photo with Boney, both looking sharp in suits. He wished Boney a ‘Happy Birthday’ with a crown emoji, calling him the ‘youngest and most stylish’.

3. Nimrat Kaur’s video on friendship and jealousy goes viral amid Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce rumors

Nimrat Kaur has recently grabbed attention amid rumors linking her to Abhishek Bachchan. She has now shared a reel on Instagram where she delves into the true essence of friendship. The video features her lip-syncing to a Punjabi voice that speaks about the kind of friendships that are so strong and beautiful, they make others jealous and go, 'Wow!'

The reel has quickly gone viral, sparking interest for its relatable message and the timing surrounding the rumors.

4. Parineeti Chopra drops a ‘filmy’ birthday post for husband Raghav Chadha

On Raghav Chadha's birthday, Parineeti Chopra shared a heartfelt video compilation showcasing their beautiful moments together, set to the soothing music of Mohabbatein. The video features unseen clips of Raghav's work, rallies, and special moments between the couple. In her post, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav, highlighting his qualities of grace, honesty, and emotional stability, which inspire her to be a better person every day.

Advertisement

She also humorously mentioned his playful side, calling him both a gentleman and a goofball, and ended with a lighthearted note about how Raghav might find the reel too 'filmy'.

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri begin shooting for Dhadak 2, pics go viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have officially kicked off shooting for Karan Johar’s Dhadak 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit. Photos from the set are circulating online, showing the pair happily posing with fans. Siddhant sported a casual look with a loose t-shirt and trousers, flashing a smile, while Triptii, in fitted black pants and a matching top, struck a cheerful pose.

A fan shared the delightful snapshots on Instagram, capturing the duo's excitement as they begin their new project.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra celebrates hubby Raghav Chadha’s birthday spiritually, attends Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti; Fans call politician ‘firecracker MP’