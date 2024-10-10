Bollywood Newswrap, October 10: Salman Khan celebrates Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, Alia Bhatt recalls daughter Raha calling Ranbir Kapoor 'Papa Bhatt'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and death.

Hey Bollywood fans! If you missed today’s top news, we’ve got you covered. From Salman Khan celebrating the late Wajid Khan's birth anniversary to Alia Bhatt sharing that her daughter Raha once affectionately called Ranbir Kapoor 'Papa Bhatt', catch up on all the highlights from the day!

1. Salman Khan joins Sajid in celebrating late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary

Wajid Ali Khan, part of the beloved music director duo Sajid-Wajid, would have turned 47 on October 7, 2024, had he been alive. To commemorate his birth anniversary, Salman Khan, along with Sajid Ali Khan and a few close friends, gathered to celebrate the late musician’s special day with a cake-cutting ceremony.

A heartfelt video shared on the official Instagram page of Sajid-Wajid shows Sajid Ali Khan joyfully cutting a chocolate cake and feeding a delighted Salman Khan sitting next to him.They sang 'Happy Birthday Wajid' as a tribute to their beloved brother. The accompanying caption read, “Wajid u will and u r still alive in our hearts n in our everyday life yes I know u with me my love my prayers alway find u @salmankhan @beingsalmankhan #brothers #love #prayer. (love) u bro.”

2. Raha once called dad Ranbir Kapoor 'Papa Bhatt'

Alia Bhatt recently shared a charming anecdote about her daughter Raha, who playfully called her dad, Ranbir Kapoor, 'Papa Bhatt'. In a promo for Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, Kareena noting that Alia has adopted 'Kapoor' as her second surname, to which Alia responded, recounting Raha's cute remark: "You know Raha said that.

She said, 'Alia Bhatt' and once she said 'Papa Bhatt'." Alia also praised Ranbir Kapoor's creativity during Raha's playtime, admitting that she feels she might never reach his level.

3. New mom Deepika Padukone talks about burnout and sleep struggles

New mom Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her struggles with burnout and sleep deprivation. During a session for the Live Love Laugh Foundation on World Mental Health Day 2024, in a video shared by Quint on YouTube, Deepika reflected on her experiences, acknowledging that a lack of sleep can significantly impair her judgment.

She mentioned that she is often aware of her heightened stress levels and the impact of insufficient sleep on her ability to make sound decisions, particularly on difficult days when self-care practices are neglected. She said, "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it."

4. Simi Garewal shares emotional note after Ratan Tata's passing

Industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at 86 on October 9, 2024, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. On the morning of October 10, his close friend, actress Simi Garewal paid a tribute to him on social media. Sharing a collage of memorable moments from his guest appearance on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her deep sorrow in a heartfelt message.

She wrote about the difficulty of coping with his loss, saying, "They say you have gone. It's too hard to bear your loss...too hard... Farewell, my friend... #RatanTata." Although many may not know it, Simi and Ratan shared a romantic relationship years ago, yet their bond remained strong even after they parted ways.

5. Ananya Panday drew inspiration from influencer cousin Alanna and her husband for CTRL

Ananya Panday revealed that she drew inspiration for her character Nella Awasthi in CTRL from her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya explained that Alanna and Ivor, who are well-known influencers, share every detail of their lives through vlogs.

Ananya found them to be the ideal reference for her character, as they document everything. She noted that while many influencers exist, her cousin and Ivor stand out as couple bloggers who provide an intimate glimpse into their lives. This close-to-home perspective helped Ananya grasp the sacrifices that come with being a public figure.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

