Ratan Tata Passes Away: Simi Garewal pens heartbreaking note after Indian icon’s demise; ‘Its too hard to bear…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. On Thursday (October 10, 2024) morning, his close friend, actor Simi Garewal, took to social media—a rare occurrence for her—to mourn his passing. While many in Bollywood shared their tributes, Simi's message is particularly personal. Few are aware that she and Ratan Tata had a romantic relationship decades ago, yet they maintained a strong friendship even after parting ways. The actress penned a heartbreaking note expressing, 'It's too hard to bear your loss...too hard...".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, Simi posted a collage of pictures of the late Ratan Tata and herself from his appearance on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Along it, she wrote, “They say you have gone. It's too hard to bear your loss...too hard... Farewell, my friend... #RatanTata.”

See her post here:

Years ago, Simi mentioned that she had dated Ratan Tata for a short period during her active years in Bollywood. She noted that although they parted ways, they remained very close friends.

In a 2011 interview with The Times of India, Simi expressed that she and Ratan shared a long history together, describing him as perfect, possessing a great sense of humor, being modest, and embodying the qualities of a true gentleman.

She also remarked that money was never his primary motivation and observed that he seemed more relaxed abroad than he did in India.

Advertisement

Ratan Tata passed away on the evening of October 9, Wednesday. He had been hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the ICU. The news of his death was announced late that night.

His mortal remains are displayed at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm, providing the public an opportunity to pay their respects. His last rites will be held later in the day in the Worli area of Mumbai.

Ratan Tata was a respected leader who made a huge difference in the Tata Group and was known for his generosity and kindness. He was truly loved by people in India.

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata Passes Away: Did you know late industrialist has Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan connection? Find out