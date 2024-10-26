Bollywood Newswrap, October 26: Ranbir Kapoor gave 37 takes for a scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; Madhuri Dixit on starring in Dhamaal 4

Today, October 26, 2024, the last Saturday of the month, was filled with some interesting updates from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Luv Ranjan revealing that Ranbir Kapoor gave 37 takes for a scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Madhuri Dixit talking to Pinkvilla about Dhamaal 4, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 26, 2024:

1. Luv Ranjan reveals Ranbir Kapoor gave 37 takes for a scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

In a conversation with Sony Max, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan shared an anecdote from the shooting of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. He said, “It was the third day of the shoot, and we took 37 takes of Ranbir.” Ranjan shared that Ranbir even told him, ‘If you are not 100 percent happy, let me know; I’ll give one more. Don’t just say okay because I gave 37 takes.’

2. Madhuri Dixit reacts to starring in Dhamaal 4

Earlier, sources told Pinkvilla that Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor are reuniting for Dhamaal 4. When asked about starring in the film along with the duo, Madhuri told Pinkvilla, “Well, I cannot talk about it right now, because even I don't know what's happening. But as soon as things conspire and happen, I will let you know.”

3. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash was a dancing affair

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali party at their home last night. Many stars like Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar, Amar Kaushik, Abhishek Banerjee, and others graced the festivities. Tahira even shared some inside videos on Instagram in which all the guests were seen dancing together.

4. Ananya Panday calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘one of the best fathers’

In a recent interview with Midday, Ananya Panday opened up about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan. She also praised him for his parenting, saying, “The way he is with Suhana Khan and AbRam and Aryan is amazing, you know. He is one of the best fathers.”

5. Madhuri Dixit reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Reacting to the upcoming box office clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, Madhuri Dixit shared with Pinkvilla, “I think even in the past, I can't remember Dil or Beta, 2 films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well. So you never know.”

