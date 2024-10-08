Bollywood Newswrap, October 8: Alia Bhatt shares first song Raha listened to, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls being ‘frozen’ by Deepika Padukone's beauty and more

Hey Bollywood enthusiasts! Did you miss today’s top news? No worries, we’ve got you covered! From Alia Bhatt sharing the first song her daughter Raha watched featuring her and Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalling how he was ‘frozen’ by Deepika Padukone's beauty during their first meeting, check out today’s highlights from the world of Bollywood!

1. Alia Bhatt reveals Raha’s first song she watched

At a recent Delhi event, Alia Bhatt humorously shared that her daughter Raha’s first song was Kesariya from Brahmastra. When asked which song she’d want her little one to watch. She said, "We have begun to introduce her to songs gradually, now that she is nearly two years old. The first song she ever watched was Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva."

The National Award-winning actress also revealed that just yesterday, her daughter enjoyed Radha Teri Chunri from Student of the Year, Alia’s debut film. She added that they’ve started introducing songs to her now that she’s almost two, and the little Kapoor also watched Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Alia joked that her daughter must think dancing to these songs is completely normal!

2. Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr to shoot War 2 climax this November

Advertisement

The excitement for YRF's War 2 is palpable as Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. team up for the first time. Directed by Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji, this sequel promises to elevate action cinema with its intense and innovative sequences. While most of the film has been shot, the much-anticipated climax is set to begin filming in November 2024 at both Mumbai and an undisclosed location, as told exclusively to Pinkvilla by a source.

The source added that this climactic showdown, which will be filmed over 20 days, requires Hrithik to undergo rigorous training, focusing on strength, agility, and combat skills to deliver an unforgettable performance.

3. Fardeen Khan reacts to his kids becoming actors

Fardeen Khan recently shared that his son Azarius, following the family legacy, has shown interest in acting. During a chat with GQ India, Fardeen mentioned that both his kids, 11-year-old daughter Diani and 7-year-old son Azarius, are inclined towards the arts. He noted that Diani enjoys singing and dancing, while Azarius recently expressed his desire to be an actor like his dad. Fardeen admitted that while it would bring him great joy if his children chose acting, he also emphasized that the profession is demanding and ‘all-consuming’.

Advertisement

4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Alia Bhatt's reaction to shelving of Inshallah

A few years back, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. However, the project was unexpectedly shelved. SLB recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that Alia was deeply affected by the news, locking herself in a room and breaking down. "She broke down, she cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, locked herself in the room," the filmmaker said.

Reflecting on the incident, he shared how, just a week later, he called Alia to offer her the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Initially uncertain about portraying the character, Alia expressed her doubts, but Bhansali reassured her to trust his vision. The rest, as they say, is history, with Gangubai Kathiawadi becoming a National Award-winning success.

5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali admits he was ‘frozen’ by Deepika Padukone's beauty during first meet

In a recent conversation with Hollywood Reporter, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled the striking moment he first met Deepika Padukone. He was completely 'frozen' when she opened her door, not just by her enchanting beauty but also by the melodic quality of her voice. Bhansali shared that the encounter left him awestruck, as he sensed a delicate and captivating elegance in her demeanor that resonated deeply with him.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: National Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty recalls being teased as 'kaalia' for his skin color; shares how it led him to become dance icon