Bollywood Newswrap, October 9: Kareena Kapoor admits she's a mix of both Geet and Poo, Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's love for RRR’s Naatu Naatu and more

1. Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha's obsession with RRR’s Naatu Naatu

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that her daughter, Raha, is a big fan of the song Naatu Naatu from RRR, featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. At a promotional event for her upcoming film Jigra, Alia shared that Raha loves playing the song and even tries to imitate the dance steps, though she's still too young to get them right.

Alia said, "Raha, my daughter, loves Naatu Naatu. She plays the song and says, ‘Mama, play Naatu Naatu,’ then we play the song, and she says, ‘Mama, come here,’ and she makes me stand against some support, and then we do the step." Raha has also watched a clip of Alia performing Naatu Naatu at an award show and enjoys seeing her mom dance.

2. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 trailer out

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back for Season 3, and the trailer promises plenty of drama! Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh return, while new faces from Delhi—Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi—stir up a Mumbai vs Delhi rivalry. Ranbir Kapoor teases his sister Riddhima, saying, “Riddhima is really gonna mess it up.”

The trailer also features cameos from stars like Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. Packed with glamorous parties, emotional moments, and humor from Karan Johar and influencer Orry, Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 18!

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is a mix of Geet and Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared that she sees herself as a mix of her iconic characters, Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. In an interview with Times of India, she noted that having a glamorous image can sometimes lead people to underestimate an actor’s depth. She explained that while audiences may connect more with her roles like Poo and Geet, she has always challenged these perceptions through her choice of films.

"In the last 25 years, the first decade went in people assuming that I was Poo, and the other went in people thinking I am Bhatinda ki Sikhni Geet. Maybe I am a mix of both. I want people to know that I am an actor who is very passionate about her job. People like to see me in roles like Geet or Poo more, perhaps because they are more connected to the masses," she said.

4. Ranbir Kapoor’s unrecognizable rugged look for Shamshera goes viral in unseen BTS pics

Unseen BTS photos of Ranbir Kapoor showcasing his rugged beard and kurta from the Shamshera set have taken social media by storm. On his birthday, Prashanna Babu had shared a collection of images and memories, including three snapshots from the Shamshera filming. In these striking visuals, the Love & War star sports a half-beard, a beige kurta pajama, a black jacket, a red headwrap, and stylish sunglasses. This fresh look is captivating fans online!

5. Alia Bhatt fires back at Kareena Kapoor’s comment on Ranbir Kapoor’s social media skills

In the trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want Season 5, Kareena praises Ranbir Kapoor’s improving social media skills while speaking to his wife, Alia Bhatt, who is the special guest. Alia cheekily responds, "Better at social media posting or stalking?" Ranbir, who isn't on social media publicly, previously admitted to having a private Instagram account where he follows selected people but doesn’t post anything.

