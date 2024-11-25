Dana Carvey Explains Why He Can't Do Elon Musk's Mimicry 'Very Well' After SNL Criticism; 'He Has an Incredible...'

Dana Carvey conceded that he has not yet perfected his Elon Musk impression. He said that Musk's accent comes from South Africa, Canada, Pennsylvania, and even a bit of England and Australia.

Carvey took to the latest episode of his Superfly podcast with David Spade, another SNL alum, to express his thoughts on how the SNL Musk impression went. He said, "I can’t do Elon Musk very well. But I can do something that sounds not like anything."

"He has an incredible accent … South Africa via Canada, via Pennsylvania. It’s almost like, it’s a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but he’s not totally that," The Master of Disguise star further elaborated. His comments came after Musk slammed a sketch that appeared on the November 9th edition of Saturday Night Live with Carvey, which poked fun at Donald Trump's 2024 election victory.

Previously, the Tesla CEO went on a rant criticizing Carvey's performance on November 10. He wrote, "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality."

Musk added, "Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further."

In the sketch, Carvey plays Musk who had embraced a "dark MAGA" persona. Musk dismissed the portrayal saying Carvey sounds like himself, not the billionaire who he was trying to mimic. Musk tweeted, "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey."

While he acknowledged that his Elon Musk impression required improvement, Carvey, who reprised his role as President Joe Biden on SNL, announced he would return for the 7th December episode, hosted by Paul Mescal with Shaboozey as the musical guest. He was a constant cast member at the live sketch comedy show from 1986 to 1993 and recently returned for the post-election cold open.

