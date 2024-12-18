Badshah denies violating traffic rules in Gurugram amid reports of being fined Rs 15,500; says ‘Thar toh hai bhi nai…’

Popular rapper Badshah was all over the internet recently after reports suggested his car was fined for breaking multiple traffic rules. It was reported that the singer-performer was traveling in his convoy in Gurugram to singer Karan Aujla's concert on December 15 (Sunday).

But the Mahindra Thar vehicle he was sitting in flouted rules and he was fined Rs 15,500 for driving on the wrong side of the road, playing loud music, and rash driving. However, on December 17, Badshah took to his social media and denied violating traffic rules stating that he doesn’t even own a Thar vehicle.

In his post on Instagram stories, Badshah penned, “Bhai, Thar toh hai bhi nai mere pass, na mai drive kar raha tha us din. I was being driven in a white Vellfire and we always drive responsibly, chahe gaadiyan chahe game.”

Hindustan Times quoted Virender Vij, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic) saying “The Thar was registered in the name of a person, Dipender Hooda of Panipat, and he was driving it. The overall online fine imposed against Hooda was Rs 15,500 under three sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including dangerous driving and wrong-side driving.”

Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Sandeep Kumar also stated that police received information regarding wrong-side driving by three vehicles on Sohna Road. After an investigation, it was revealed that it was singer Badshah's convoy. Apart from the car in which the rapper was sitting, the other two vehicles had temporary vehicle registration numbers. As of now, further investigations are on.

But soon after this incident made headlines, Badshah’s team also released a statement and stated, “We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false.”

The team further stated that on the night of the concert, Badshah was a passenger in a white Toyota Vellfire (Registration Number HR 55 AU 3333), and was driven by a licensed professional driver. “Our transportation arrangements for the entirety of the event included a Toyota Vellfire and three additional Toyota Innova Crystas to ensure the safe and efficient transport of our team. Badshah was not operating any of the above-mentioned vehicles at any point during the alleged incident,” the statement read.

They categorically denied the involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation stating that none of their vehicles were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening.

Lastly, the team concluded by saying, “We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah’s whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent.” They also revealed making repeated attempts to contact the authorities but to no avail.

