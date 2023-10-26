EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra recalls being stripped in jail; says ‘You feel like you have lost all your dignity’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of porn.



Raj Kundra is a famous businessman and the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. He is now set to step into the world of acting with the movie UT 69, which is said to comprise his real life experiences in jail, after he was arrested in a pornography case. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kundra went into a flashback and recalled his days in jail, revealing how he was stripped and the way it made him feel insulted and having lost all dignity.

Raj Kundra discusses his days in jail, recalls being stripped

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra recalled facing humiliation while he was in jail. He also opened up on how he was stripped in front of many and the way the experience left him feeling “hurt”.

“It is humiliating because wo nanga hi kar dete hain apko (They make you naked). Checking if you are carrying any narcotics in your back side, they will strip you down in front of everyone so you feel like you have lost all your dignity when that happens. You feel like you have gone through so much already ab yahan pe bhi nanga kar rahe hain. Media to nanga kar hi rahi thi mujhe upar se ye bhi ho gaya so I felt very disheartened and hurt. (You feel like you have gone through so much already and now here also they are stripping you. Media was already stripping me and now this happened so I felt very disheartened and hurt),” Kundra revealed.



During the interview, he also delved on his days in jail and revealed how he was put in a common barrack. He said that each day brought up an adventure and the 2-hour UT 69 film is boxed with all his experiences.

Raj also added how he resorted to wearing masks in public as he underwent immense pressure from the media.

Raj Kundra on how Shilpa Shetty, his kids were brought into the picture

Kundra went on to delve on the way his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty and his children were attacked when he was entangled in the case. “I said you have a problem with me, you speak to me, talk about me. You don’t have to bring my wife into it, my kids into it, my family into it,” he mentioned.

He also revealed feeling sorry for Shilpa as she became answerable to the outside world, which included the duo’s parents and her brands and as she simultaneously looked after their children Viaan and Samisha.

He however added that she put up a brave front and dealt with everything and how the experience made her realize she could do much more than what she thinks.

