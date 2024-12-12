EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan is ‘fun actor’ claims Rashmika Mandanna; find out what she said about Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal

Rashmika Mandanna is regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry, having showcased her talent in both North and South Indian cinema. She won hearts with her impactful performance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Up next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Sikandar and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. Reflecting on her experience working with the big stars, Rashmika described Salman as a fun actor, Kapoor as easygoing, and Kaushal as a masterclass in acting.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts about her co-stars during a rapid-fire round. She described Salman Khan as a fun and lively actor who keeps the sets filled with jokes and positive energy, making the experience thoroughly enjoyable.

The Pushpa 2 actress mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor is incredibly easy to work with, while Vicky Kaushal, she said, is like a masterclass in acting, praising his exceptional talent as "incredible."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Pushpa 2, where she stars alongside Allu Arjun. As for her Bollywood projects, she will next be seen in Chhaava, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

Mandanna will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala and A.R. Murugadoss's Sikandar. The highly anticipated film, which also stars Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi, is currently in production and is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2025.

In the same exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika opened up about her experience working on the project. When asked about shooting with Salman Khan, she admitted that it was "nerve-wracking," adding that working with the Bollywood superstar was an overwhelming experience.

The actress also shared that Sikandar marks her first full-fledged commercial Bollywood film, a departure from her previous Hindi projects, which had more performance-oriented screenplays. She expressed excitement about stepping into the role of a traditional Bollywood "heroine" for the first time.

