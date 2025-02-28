Fussclass Dabhade OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where you can watch Hemant Dhome's family drama online
Fussclass Dabhade, directed by Hemant Dhome, premiered in theaters on January 24, 2025. Missed it on the big screen? Don't worry! Find out where to stream it online.
Fussclass Dabhade, featuring Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, and Kshitee Jog, directed by Hemant Dhome, arrived in theaters on January 24, 2025, and quickly became a sensation online. If you missed it on the big screen, there's good news. It’s now headed to OTT! Curious about the streaming platform and release date? Find out all the details inside!
When and where to watch Fussclass Dabhade
The much-awaited Marathi film Fussclass Dabhade has officially arrived on OTT! The makers have confirmed its digital release, and fans can now stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Panorama Studios announced the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the film’s theatrical success and inviting audiences to relive the story from the comfort of their homes.
Official trailer and plot of Fussclass Dabhade
Fussclass Dabhade delves into the dynamics of three siblings reuniting for the youngest brother’s wedding, only to face unexpected twists. Kshitee Jog portrays the eldest sister, Siddharth Chandekar plays the middle brother, and Amey Wagh takes on the role of the groom whose wedding plans hit roadblocks.
Blending humor with heartfelt moments, the film captures the essence of a comically dysfunctional family, making it relatable and deeply resonant. Drawing inspiration from director Hemant Dhome’s personal experiences, it touches upon family bonds, wedding chaos, and sensitive topics like infertility.
With its mix of emotional depth and lighthearted drama, the film brings a Bollywood-style narrative of large, quirky families and complex relationships to Marathi cinema.
Cast and crew of Fussclass Dabhade
Hemant Dhome presents Fussclass Dabhade, a Marathi family drama with a stellar cast, including Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, and Kshitee Jog. Backed by T-Series, Color Yellow Pictures, and Chalchitra Madalee, the film is distributed by Panorama Studios. Dhome and Jog have co-produced this heartwarming tale alongside leading production houses.
Tere Naam on OTT: Here's where to watch Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla's tragic love story while waiting for its re-release in cinemas