Meet actor who is son of legendary star, worked as AD, debuted with Anushka Sharma’s film, faced social media trolls and is now winning hearts for…

Today, we spotlight the journey of an emerging actor whose father was hailed as one of the finest talents in Indian cinema. Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan and accomplished writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar, is steadily making a name for himself in Bollywood.

Born on May 15, 1998, in Mumbai, Babil Khan began his academic journey at Tridha School and later continued his higher education at the University of Westminster in London. With dedication and passion, he is shaping a path that reflects his own identity in the entertainment industry.

In a candid revelation, Khan shared that while studying at the University of Westminster in London, Babil faced financial constraints, managing his expenses on minimal pocket money.

Before stepping into acting, Babil gained experience behind the scenes as a camera assistant on the film Qarib Qarib Single (2017), which featured his father in the lead role. ​

Babil made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala (2022), produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvita Dutt. His portrayal of Jagan Batwal, a troubled musician, received critical acclaim for its depth and emotional resonance.

Babil began filming his debut movie, Qala, shortly after his father's death. He described this period as emotionally turbulent, using his grief to inform his performance in the film. He stated that working on Qala served as a form of catharsis during this vulnerable time. ​

In 2023, Babil appeared in the Netflix film Friday Night Plan, playing the role of Siddharth Menon. He also starred in the web series The Railway Men, which delves into the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, sharing screen space with actors like Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan.

Looking ahead, Babil is set to feature in The Umesh Chronicles, directed by Shoojit Sircar, where he will act alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, a clip featuring Babil went viral online last year. In the video, he was seen sincerely apologizing multiple times to a woman after unintentionally stepping into her photo.

While some netizens praised his humility, others criticized him for what they felt was over-the-top behavior. Responding to the criticism, Babil later clarified that his excessive apologies were a result of his anxiety.

Despite being the son of a legendary actor, Babil is committed to forging his own path in the industry. He has expressed a desire to be recognized for his individual talent and dedication, rather than solely as Irrfan Khan's son.

Being the son of a celebrated actor, Babil has often been compared to his father. His mother, Sutapa Sikdar, revealed that these comparisons have affected him deeply.

