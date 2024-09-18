Loved Sector 36? Watch THESE 6 crime movies on Netflix for an equally thrilling experience

Vikrant Massey-led Sector 36 is earning massive praise from audiences and critics alike and the internet got onto a whole new mood of exploring movies across the same genre. So if you're a fan of crime dramas that deliver intense storylines, powerful performances, and gripping suspense, OTT giant Netflix offers a solid selection of such stories.

Here’s our specially curated recommended list of some of the best crime films available to watch on Netflix.

7 best Hindi crime movies on Netflix that are bone-chilling

1. Sector 36

- Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana

- IMDb Rating: 7.4

- Release Year: 2024

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, Sector 36 explores the horrific 2006 Noida serial murders infamously known as the Nithari case. The movie chronicles how several children from an Indian slum go missing and the situation gives birth to an ambitious police officer who sets out to bring them back. What happens after his confrontation with the criminal is worth giving it a watch.

Pinkvilla rated the film 3.5/5 and reviewed it as - Sector 36 is a supremely well-made crime-drama that is equally disturbing to watch.

2. Raees

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

- Release Year: 2017

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

Raees is set in Gujarat during the 1980s and tells the story of Raees Alam (Shah Rukh Khan), a bootlegger who rises to power in the underworld but finds himself on a collision course with police officer Majmudar, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. If you enjoy crime films where the protagonist isn't purely good or bad, this movie offers an in-depth look at a morally ambiguous world. Shah Rukh Khan's performance makes it one of the best Hindi crime dramas ever.

3. Drishyam

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

A masterclass in storytelling, Drishyam follows Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), a cable TV operator, who will do anything to protect his family from the police. After his daughter unintentionally kills a police officer's son who was blackmailing her, Vijay plans an elaborate cover-up, using his knowledge of films to outsmart the cops.

The plot builds slowly but surely, with mounting tension as police officer Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) gets closer to disclosing the mystery. The film's best scene is arguably the finale, where the suspense reaches its peak. The film keeps you hooked from the very first scene with its exciting plot and the clever cat-and-mouse game between Vijay and the police.

4. Raat Akeli Hai

- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia

- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

- Release Year: 2020

- Genre: Crime, Mystery

Raat Akeli Hai is a gritty, atmospheric whodunit set in a small town in India. Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is called to investigate the murder of a wealthy patriarch on the night of his wedding. As Jatil delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers a twisted web of secrets within the family.

Nawazuddin's portrayal of the hard-nosed yet vulnerable inspector is one of the film's highlights. If you love crime thrillers with unpredictable endings, this film will keep you guessing with its dark, moody setting, and exciting performances.

5. Agneepath (2012)

- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

- Release Year: 2012

- Genre: Action, Crime

A remake of the 1990 classic, Agneepath follows the story of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (Hrithik Roshan), who seeks revenge against the gangster Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt) for his father’s murder. While Hrithik and Priyanka do a great job, Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the terrifying, bald-headed Kancha Cheena stole the show, making him one of the most memorable villains in Bollywood history.

The best scene is the final confrontation between Vijay and Kancha on Mandwa Island, a climactic battle that is as emotional as it is violent.

6. Ludo

- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh

- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

- Release Year: 2020

- Genre: Crime, Dark Comedy

Ludo is a unique blend of crime and dark comedy, weaving together the stories of four different characters whose lives are connected through a series of unexpected events. The film’s non-linear narrative style adds to the complexity and intrigue. If you enjoy crime stories with multiple storylines, sharp humor, and deep characters, Ludo offers an engaging watch. Its blend of crime and comedy makes it a standout entry in the genre.

7. Murder Mubarak

- Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 5.9

- Release Year: 2024

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

Murder Mubarak was a Netflix movie directed by Homi Adajania and its plot follows a murder mystery with Sara Ali Khan playing a central role. This whodunnit will keep you on the edge of your seat with its unpredictable twists. This film offers a perfect blend of crime, suspense, and human emotions with Karisma Kapoor shining bright in her comeback stint.

Which of these Hindi crime movies on Netflix do you like the most? Tell us @pinkvilla and also share with us the kind of movies you have liked lately.

