Sikandar: Iulia Vantur REACTS to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film underperforming: ‘It was leaked…’

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar was released in the theaters on Eid with much anticipation. However, opposed to everyone's expectations, the film has been underperforming at the box office. Iulia Vantur recently reacted to the same and also shared Khan's reaction to the reprised version of her song, Lag Ja Gale, in the film.

During a recent conversation with Mid-day, Iulia Vantur was asked if it was heartbreaking to see Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar underperform at the box office. In response to this, she stated, "I think the movie performed extraordinarily well, considering it was leaked before the release. What I also noticed is that his true fans were there for him.”

In addition to this, she also talked about her viral song Lag Ja Gale from the film. She revealed that it wasn't long back that producer Sajid Nadiadwala had heard her singing legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic track. It was then that the producer had promised her that she would be singing it for a film someday.

At the time, Iulia didn’t think much about it, but days before Sikandar’s trailer launch, she ended up recording the song in the studio as Nadiadwala’s promise.

“I was worried [about his response]. If Salman hears me pronouncing something wrong, he will not leave me until I say it right. That he liked it was a big thing for me,” she shared.

Notably, Vantur has earlier lent her voice to other films of Khan’s, including Race 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Nonetheless, she had mixed feelings while recording a track for him. She explained, “There is the pressure of giving your best because you want the other person to succeed.”

The singer further emphasized that one wouldn’t want to spoil it for others. She called it a beautiful feeling, stressing that one wants to work with people they love and respect. She expressed her gratitude for being a part of the "incredible legacy" she stated Khan is giving to his audience.

As per Pinkvilla’s box office trends, Sikandar is crawling to enter the Rs 100 crore club but will end up being Khan’s lowest earner. It was directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

