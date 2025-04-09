Is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa ready for her Bollywood debut soon? Actress finally REVEALS

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa is among the popular star kids of Bollywood. While she keeps her life extremely private on social media, her rare public appearances quickly grab everyone’s attention. Being the daughter of celebrated stars of Bollywood, she is also expected to venture into acting. However, the Do Patti actress recently shared that their daughter has no such plans.

While speaking at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol discussed her and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa’s, potential debut in Bollywood soon. In her trademark witty style, the actress quashed all the speculations, stating that she won’t be entering the industry anytime soon.

She said, “Bilkul nai...no, I think...vo 22 saal ki ho gayi hai...hone wali hai abhi... I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi (definitely not. I think she is 22 years old, and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently)."

In addition to this, she was further asked if she had any advice for the newcomer actors. In response to this, the actress stated that they shouldn’t be taking advice from everyone. She explained that if one turns up to seek advice, so many people would come and tell them what they should be doing.

The actress mentioned a lot of people would tell them to change their nose, hands, color of their hair, or this and that. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress emphasized that it is one’s individuality that makes them stand out from the rest.

On the professional front, Kajol will be next seen in the supernatural thriller, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. The first look poster of the film was released just a few days back. It is set to release theatrically on June 27, 2025.

