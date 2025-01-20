Loveyapa Wrap-Up Party: Aamir Khan and Ira give father-daughter goals; Khushi Kapoor exchanges greetings with co-star Junaid Khan's sister
Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, and others recently came together for the wrap-up party and special screening of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's upcoming movie Loveyapa.
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are all set to make their big-screen debut with their upcoming rom-com titled Loveyapa. The first song of the movie has already taken over social media by storm. On January 20, 2025, the cast of the film, along with Junaid’s father, Aamir Khan, and daughter, Ira Khan, came together for the wrap-up party and special screening. Check out some memorable moments of the night!
A while ago, on January 20, 2025, Aamir Khan was spotted arriving at the special screening and wrap-up party of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming movie, Loveyapa. Mr. Perfectionist was seen donning a printed white kurta with a pair of blue denim pants and chappals.
Aamir Khan arrives at the Loveyapa wrap-up party:
In another viral video, the PK actor was seen posing with his daughter, Ira Khan, at the event. For the special night of her brother, she donned a printed skirt and paired it with a plain black tank top, a dupatta, and a pair of chappals. The father-daughter moment is just too adorable.
Aamir Khan poses with Ira Khan:
Khushi Kapoor also stunned everyone at the Loveyapa event. While she glamorously posed for the paparazzi, she met with Ira and shared laughter with her. In a video from the event, the two ladies can be seen exchanging laughter and warm hugs before posing for the media together. For the intimate gathering, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter wore a black crop top with blue denim, a pair of high heels, and a matching handbag.
Khushi Kapoor poses with Ira Khan:
The man of the hour, Junaid Khan, looked dashing at the event. He made heads turn in a black t-shirt paired with a leather jacket and blue pants. The Maharaj actor carried a backpack and sported black chunky shoes to finish off his look.
Junaid Khan arrives at Loveyapa wrap-up party:
For the unknown, Loveyapa is helmed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, and it’s presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment. Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, amongst others. The movie will hit big screens on February 7, 2025.
ALSO READ: Loveyapa: Khushi Kapoor to have 8-minute long monologue in upcoming rom-com co-starring Junaid Khan? Here’s what we know