Chhaava: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming period drama

Chhaava is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. The trailer and the songs of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama have created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Ahead of the theatrical release, let’s have a look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details that you should know about the film before watching it.

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna portrays the ruthless Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.

Chhaava is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is a historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It will showcase the journey of the warrior and how he challenged the Mughal empire.

The 3-minute, 9-second trailer of the movie highlighted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery and legacy. With thrilling action sequences, powerful dialogues, and aesthetic visuals, it offered a peek into what’s in store for the audience.

Watch the official trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Chhaava a 'UA 16+' rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 161 minutes and 50 seconds, which means 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Jaane Tu was the first song to be released from the soundtrack of the movie. The romantic track has been composed by A.R. Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Irshad Kamil. It highlighted the chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Next came the high-energy song Aaya Re Toofan, composed by AR Rahman. The vocals are by AR Rahman and Vaishali Samant, and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan. It showcased Vicky in a powerful avatar as he fought enemies.

Chhaava is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.