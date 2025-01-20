OPINION: Vicky Kaushal looks all set to rule period drama genre with upcoming films Chhaava and Mahavatar

Vicky Kaushal’s new posters from his upcoming movie Chhaava dropped today, January 20, 2025. His never-seen-before avatar has surely left his admirers including me extremely impressed. In my opinion, Vicky Kaushal is set to rule the period drama genre with Chhaava and then Mahavatar, which is lined up for later. Here’s why I think so!

Vicky Kaushal is considered one of the best actors in Bollywood currently and he is one of my favorites as well. With every film, he has just improved himself and showcased his immense talent to the viewers. He has proven himself in various genres be it spy thrillers like Raazi, romantic dramas like Manmarziyaan or comedies like Bad Newz.

Some of his best performances came in the biographical films Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur. So I don’t think anything’s stopping Vicky from giving another top performance in Chhaava, in which he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The short teaser that was released in 2024 was enough to intrigue me. Honestly, the actor nailed the rage and anger, postures and expressions in the brief glimpse from the Laxman Utekar directorial. And now the latest posters of the historical drama have raised my excitement further with the earth, water, air, and fire aspect. I am desperately waiting for the trailer and the film’s release to watch his interactions with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Another upcoming period drama movie starring Vicky Kaushal is Mahavatar. He will be portraying Chiranjeevi Parashurama in this Amar Kaushik film. While it is quite far away, in 2026, the first look was quite impressive. Again, Vicky channeled that fiery rage so well in just a single poster. He looked extremely powerful as he stared into the camera.

Another movie in Vicky’s upcoming lineup is Love & War. While the story of the film is not known yet, Vicky is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a master filmmaker in the historical genre, for the first time. I feel that will also have a great impact on his future performances.

I think that Vicky’s physical features, versatility, and striking screen presence make him the perfect for period films.

