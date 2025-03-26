Meet actor who starred in India’s first Rs 200 Cr film, faced decade-long dry spell and is now set to appear in Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Renowned for his remarkable performances in hit films such as 3 Idiots, Life in a Metro, and Dhol, this actor has faced difficulties securing roles in recent years. Despite appearing in over 47 movies, he hasn't delivered a major success in the past decade. The actor in question is none other than Sharman Joshi.

Upon learning about Sharman's situation, Salman Khan extended a helping hand by offering him a role in his upcoming film Sikandar. This opportunity promises to be a turning point in Sharman’s career, as he will soon be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan.

Sharman Joshi, known for his impeccable comic timing and acting prowess, has showcased his talent in numerous films. However, the last decade has been particularly tough for him, as he hasn’t had a solo hit during this period.

Born on April 28, 1974, in Mumbai, Sharman began his Bollywood journey with Godmother in 1999. Unfortunately, the film failed at the box office. Despite the setback, Sharman remained determined and continued his pursuit of acting.

His breakthrough came in 2006 with the critically acclaimed Rang De Basanti, where his performance earned him widespread recognition and paved the way for notable roles in films like Golmaal, Life in a Metro, and Raqeeb. The following year, in 2007, Sharman tasted success again with the comedy hit Dhol, which firmly established his reputation as a gifted comedian in the industry.

In 2009, Sharman Joshi delivered a memorable performance in 3 Idiots, a film that became a global phenomenon and became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 200 crore.

Following the success of 3 Idiots in 2009, Sharman Joshi appeared in several films such as Allah Ke Banday, Gang of Ghosts, Super Nani, Mera Fauji Calling, Kaashi in Search of Ganga, Babloo Bachelor, and Music School, among others.

Although his performances were consistently appreciated, these movies failed to make a mark at the box office and turned out to be major disappointments.

Amid this challenging phase, Sharman Joshi opened up to Salman Khan about his struggles. Known for supporting his friends, Salman extended a helping hand by offering Sharman a role in his upcoming film Sikandar. With this substantial role, Sharman is optimistic about ending his streak of flops and making a powerful comeback in the industry.