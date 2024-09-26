7 best movies like Shiddat that redefine definition of romance

Movies like Shiddat make us fall in love with the romance genre. The film starred Radhikka Madan and Sunny Kaushal. It revolves around a man who after falling madly in love, tries to convey his feelings. However, the object of his affections is betrothed to another and asks him to prove his love. The Shiddat movie redefined the definition of romance.

If you loved watching Shiddat then movies such as Dil Bechara, Lootera, and others you should not miss. Notably, romantic movies involve romantic love stories recorded in visual media for theatrical or television broadcast that focus on the emotions, passions, and affectionate romantic involvement of the main characters. Usually their journey is shown through dating, courtship or marriage. These films make the search for romantic love the main plot focus.

7 best movies like Shiddat that are a must-watch

1. Dil Bechara

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dil Bechara is one of the best movies, like Shiddat. The heart-warming love story talks about two young people struggling with life-threatening illnesses. Kizie Basu, who recently moved to Jamshedpur from Zambia with her parents, is devastated to learn that she has thyroid cancer. As a result, she must wear a tube around her nose and carry an oxygen cylinder with her at all times. On the other hand, Manny has previously suffered from osteosarcoma and is in remission.

While struggling to survive, Manny and Kizie fall in love with each other and are trying to spend the rest of their days to be happy and positive.

2. Lootera

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If you loved the Shiddat movie, then the romantic film Lootera is one of the best picks for you. In the film, Pakhi, an aristocrat's daughter, falls in love with an archaeologist in 1953. Unbeknownst to her, he leads a double life that jeopardizes their relationship.For the unversed, the second half is based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The movie is one of the most loved films and the song Sawaar Loon is still used by the lovers.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Director: Karan Johar

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the film, we see a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to stay with each other's relatives for three months before marriage.

4. Raanjhanaa

Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

In Raanjhanaa, Kundan finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from his community, so he decides to forget her. However, when he realizes that she has been lying about her fiance's religion, he is left unprepared.

5. Satyaprem Ki Katha

Cast: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Director: Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy, Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the best movies like Shiddat. In the film, Sattu is a good hearted and an LLB failed guy. He dreams of marrying Katha, a girl out of his status. However, fate has other plans and they get married. The movie then follows how Sattu makes his wife fall in love with him.

6. Half Girlfriend

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

Director: Mohit Suri

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Half Girlfriend is a romantic drama film based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. Madhav Jha, a student from Bihar gets admission in a college in Delhi and falls in love with Riya Somani. He forces her to be his girlfriend, but she is not romantically interested in him.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Chetan Bhagat said that he was not too happy with how Half Girlfriend, the film, turned out. Describing it as "okay", the author said, "I know everyone did the best they could. But, it was too filmi in parts and could have certainly turned out better. With Arjun cast as the leading man, the expectations were high."

7. Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Director: Imtiaz Ali

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Tamasha begins with a robotic introduction of the main character Ved Vardhan Sahni, played by Ranbir Kapoor, on stage. The story then shifts to Ved's childhood, where he develops a deep love for stories that have a profound impact on his life and eventually start affecting his corporate career. To break free from his mundane life, Ved decides to go to Corsica, where he meets Tara Maheshwari, played by Deepika Padukone.

