Citadel: Honey Bunny’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more for doing action; 'Amazing for women to take control'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to showcase her intense action skills in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Recently, the actress shared her thoughts on performing in an action-based series and praised fellow actresses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif for taking on action roles and breaking stereotypes. She shared that 'It is amazing for women to take control'.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Prabhu expressed her happiness about discovering a new genre that excites her: action. She noted that many actresses are venturing into action roles, mentioning that Alia is currently involved in action, while Deepika and Katrina Kaif have always done it.

She also highlighted that Disha Patani and Kiara Advani are now taking on action, and Anushka Shetty has previously done action films. Prabhu stated that it is remarkable for women to take charge in this genre.

The actor expressed her satisfaction that the role was retained, revealing that she once dreamed of playing a female version of James Bond, and sees Citadel: Honey Bunny as the closest she has come to portraying a spy in that vein.

She added that playing a spy and engaging in action scenes is something nearly every actor aspires to do. Calling James Bond an ultimate role, she noted that actors feel a thrill in tackling action scenes, and for her, the experience was especially exhilarating.

In another interview with Etimes, Samantha discussed her bond with Varun Dhawan on the film set, explaining how essential it was for them to connect, especially during intense action sequences that required them to be in perfect sync.

She noted that matching their movements and staying coordinated was extremely challenging and demanding.

In addition to the dynamic duo, the series has a stellar cast that includes Sikandar, Kay Kay Menon, and Kashvi Majmundar, among others, in key roles.

Citadel: Honey Bunny promises action, passion, and cinema like never before. It is the Indian chapter of Russo Brothers’ Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. For the unversed, this is also the first time Varun and Samantha will share the screen.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 7, 2024.

