Jaat: Esha Deol cheers for 'bhaiya' Sunny Deol-led film with sweet message; 'More power...'

Esha Deol recently stepped out for a movie night with friends and chose to watch her brother Sunny Deol’s latest action-packed film Jaat. The actress seemed thoroughly impressed by the film and took a moment to share her appreciation online.

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a short video clip from the film as she watched it in theaters. The scene featured Sunny Deol making a grand entry and stepping off a train adorned with flowers—a moment that clearly stood out to her. Along with the video, she added a heartfelt note, expressing admiration and affection for her “bhaiya.”

Sunny Deol, touched by her message, reposted the story on his Instagram handle, acknowledging the support from his sister. Their warm sibling bond brought a smile to many fans' faces, who were delighted to see the Deol family celebrating each other’s work.

Check out Esha Deol's Instagram story here:

Jaat, which hit theaters on April 10, has been doing well at the box office, collecting nearly Rs. 75.15 crore in just 12 days. Riding on this success, Sunny recently announced a sequel to the film. In a short Instagram video, he thanked fans for their love and promised that Jaat 2 would be even more thrilling and entertaining.

Directed and written by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is backed by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Sunny Deol alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. With high-octane action and strong performances, the film has found favor among audiences, especially fans of classic Deol-style intensity.

