Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Shehnaaz Gill wins ReelStar presents Super Stylish Charming Diva

April 7th was a big night for Pinkvilla as the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards successfully took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Shehnaaz Gill won the Super Stylish Charming Diva award.

Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different categories of awards. To present the Super Stylish Charming Diva award, ReelStar joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Shehnaaz Gill wins ReelStar presents Super Stylish Charming Diva

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. There is hardly anyone who would not be knowing her. She was popularly known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, but after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress became a household name. Her camaraderie with her fellow housemate and late actor Siddharth Shukla was loved by every fan. Since then there has been no looking back for her and she has only been growing. At present, she hosts a chat show named ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ on YouTube. She is also making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill won the award for Super Stylish Charming Diva at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 and it was presented by Shriya Sharan and Nick Bahl, Co-Founder of ReelStar.

Many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field. Check out the full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 HERE.

