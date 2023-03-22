ReelStar associates as Powered By sponsor on the much-awaited Pinkvilla Style Icons awards edition 2

Leading lifestyle and entertainment media hub Pinkvilla organized a star-studded award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, to honour celebrities from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and many more fields. When the first season of the show launched on June 16, 2022, it had a startling 1 billion viewers across all digital channels. The honorees at this fashion spectacular were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra.

Following its unparalleled first edition, Pinkvilla Style Icons is scheduled to return with its second edition on 7th April, 2023. While anticipation for the impending event is already high, the Pinkvilla team is ensuring there is plenty more to look forward to from the second edition.

Joining hands with Pinkvilla for this second edition in the capacity of Powered By sponsor is ReelStar (www.reelstar.io ). ReelStar is the latest Web3 integrated digital social media space platform, created with a revolutionary vision to globally democratize access to Web3, metaverse, and future technologies. The company’s goal is to bring the ‘everything app’ - a functional, easy-to-use, private, and secure social media, video streaming, messaging and payments platform. This will open a bridge to the Web3 Metaverse beginning with their NFT minting and open NFT marketplace/platform. The entire ReelStar ecosystem is powered and enabled by the blockchain utility token, ReelToken (REELT). The beta version of the app is available on the play store and app store. The brand is gearing up to make it a grand event that will be impossible to forget.

Nick Bahl, Co-Founder ReelStar quotes, “I am honored to be a sponsor of Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition2, which recognizes trailblazers who are influencing the Indian style landscape. The previous event attracted the most well-known figures in the media and entertainment industries and was a huge success. With the partnership between ReelStar and Pinkvilla Style Icons Season 2 this time, the event will once again celebrate an unforgettable experience for all. The participation of ReelStar in the event is a testament to the fact that we truly support and celebrate the creators of tomorrow. ReelStar, the ‘everything app’ is a digital social media space for all the creators and fans and this will be an ideal platform to discover and honour the creative revolutionaries making a lasting impact on the Indian media & entertainment industry.

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla added, "This year, our main goal is to continue to build on the success of the Pinkvilla Style Icons inaugural edition. And this symbolizes yet another important development in the tale of our rapidly developing growth story as well as a key step towards making content the dominant force of our times. Thus, it only seemed apt to collaborate with ReelStar, who has the same goal of democratizing content and empowering audiences. The Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards edition 2, one of the most stylish events the country is set to witness will be influenced by this shared vision.

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla South, HindiRush, HallyuTalk, and more. Pinkvilla website is one of the most-visited websites in India and globally with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.