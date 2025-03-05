Did Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma delete couple photos from Instagram after breakup? Know TRUTH here

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, have ended their relationship after being together for more than two years. While Pinkvilla confirmed their breakup, it was also mentioned that they intend to stay friends. Following this news, multiple reports suggested that the duo had removed all their pictures together from Instagram.

However, this claim is inaccurate, as their photos remain visible on their respective Instagram profiles.

It is worth mentioning that even during their relationship, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma rarely shared pictures together on Instagram, as they preferred to keep their personal lives private. However, a brief glance at their Instagram profiles confirms that they have not deleted the posts where they appear together.

In December 2024, Tamannaah even shared moments from her birthday celebration in Goa, where she was joined by Vijay Varma and their friends. The post featured a video of Tamannaah and Vijay playing a video game together. This post remains available on the actress’ Instagram profile.

Additionally, we found several other posts on Vijay’s Instagram that feature Tamannaah. One of them showcases their stunning looks from the Jio World Plaza opening, while another, a collaborative post with Netflix India, captures their undeniable chemistry in a photoshoot for Lust Stories 2.

Pinkvilla reported that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have broken up; however, they continue to remain friends. “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," said the source.

In January, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted together at the screening of Azaad, starring Rasha Thadani, Ajay Devgn, and Aaman Devgan. They also shared playful reels on Instagram with Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha.

Tamannaah and Vijay began their relationship in 2022. They co-starred in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment of Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion in June 2023.