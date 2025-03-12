POLL RESULT: Fans have voted for their favorite Katrina Kaif movie on OTT and we are not surprised

Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Indian film industry with multiple movies in her kitty. With the advent of streaming platforms, fans can finally enjoy most of her films on OTT, from the comfort of their homes. To know which movie of the actress is a fan favorite, we conducted a poll a couple of days ago. Well, the results are out and the winner is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Check it out!

On March 10, 2025, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking fans to vote for their favorite Katrina Kaif movie that they love to watch on streaming platforms. Voters were given five options to choose from and films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, New York and Merry Christmas were included. Well, among them, Zoya Akhtar’s comedy drama, ZNMD, won with 53% votes.

To refresh your memory, the movie showcases the adventurous road trip three friends embark on ahead of a friend’s wedding. During the expedition, they participate in all the fun activities they had ever wanted as kids. They even meet some interesting people that help them have a different perspective on life. Apart from Kat, the commercially successful movie also features Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kalki Koechlin.

In the second position is Raajneeti, which showcased Kaif in a very different character. Nearly 16% of voters voted for this political thriller film as their favorite Katrina movie to watch on OTT. Helmed and bankrolled by Prakash Jha, the 2010 film starred an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson and Naseeruddin Shah.

Advertisement

In the third position is the 2024 mystery thriller film, Merry Christmas. The Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi starrer got the votes of 13% of the people. The bilingual movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Taking the fourth spot with 10% of votes is Jab Tak Hai Jaan featuring Kat with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Lastly, we have Kabir Khan’s movie New York which got only 6% votes.

For more such interesting content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!