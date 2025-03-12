POLL: Which Ranbir Kapoor performance strongly impacted you? Sanjay Dutt in Sanju to Kabir Thapar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; VOTE

Ranbir Kapoor has wowed audiences with his versatility, effortlessly slipping into diverse roles across various genres. From intense dramas to lighthearted romances, he has carved a special place in our hearts with every performance. Now, Pinkvilla created a poll to find out which of Ranbir’s iconic roles left the strongest impact on you. Cast your vote now.

1. Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

Released in 2018, Sanju is a biographical drama that captures the highs and lows of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s life. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film delves into his battles with substance abuse, legal challenges, and personal turmoil.

Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into Dutt received widespread acclaim, with his impeccable expressions, body language, and mannerisms bringing the character to life with remarkable authenticity.

2. Barfi in Barfi

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz, Barfi! (2012) is one of Anurag Basu's most cherished films, boasting a devoted fan base. This heartwarming tale follows the journey of Barfi, a deaf-mute yet lively young man, and his tender bond with Jhilmil, an autistic girl.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Kolkata and Darjeeling, Ranbir Kapoor delivers a moving performance, portraying Barfi's silent yet profound love story with Shruti, even as fate leads them apart.

3. Ranvijay Singh in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor left audiences in awe with his powerful portrayal of Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023). Delivering one of his most intense performances, he perfectly embodied the fierce protector willing to go to any lengths for his father.

Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film emerged as one of the year’s highest-grossing hits. Excitingly, a sequel titled Animal Park is already in the works.

4. Kabir Thapar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains a favorite among cinephiles. The 2013 film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, beautifully captured the essence of friendship, love, and personal growth through the lives of four companions, Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi.

Ranbir’s portrayal of Kabir Thapar left a lasting impact, thanks to his charm, engaging chemistry with co-stars, effortless performance, and unforgettable screen presence.

5. Janardhan Jakhar in Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, tells the story of Janardhan, an aspiring musician who believes that heartbreak is the key to becoming a true rockstar. In pursuit of this, he sets his sights on Heer Kaur, the most sought-after girl on campus.

However, his quest for pain leads him down a tumultuous path of self-destruction. Ranbir delivers a performance that is so raw and gripping that it pulls audiences deep into the film.